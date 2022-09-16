CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 18,263.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 381,507 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 242,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 224,325 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,230,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $218,501,000 after purchasing an additional 863,888 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 372,252 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $66,101,000 after purchasing an additional 29,263 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $152.37 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.