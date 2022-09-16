Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 23,351 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,649 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $40,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after acquiring an additional 204,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after acquiring an additional 757,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $947,274,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.93. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $189.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

