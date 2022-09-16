Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 66,429 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,429 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Paychex worth $44,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Paychex by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 89.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,566,000 after acquiring an additional 750,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $118.96 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.38.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

