L.M. Kohn & Company Takes $326,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,581 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Starbucks by 111.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 161,090 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 17.0% during the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Starbucks by 30.6% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. UBS Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.49. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.