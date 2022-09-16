Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Acquires 405 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 723.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.4 %

ABNB stock opened at $125.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total transaction of $106,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total value of $106,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 845,669 shares of company stock valued at $96,323,645. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.