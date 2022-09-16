Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,893 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,181 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.5% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after buying an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $245.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

