Offit Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,945 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,590,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,575,000 after buying an additional 4,489,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $222,689,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 738,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,708,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,921,000 after buying an additional 677,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

