Offit Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,910 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 76.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 119,209 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 474,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $39.63 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average is $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

