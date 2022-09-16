Offit Capital Advisors LLC Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day moving average of $98.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $145.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

