Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $182,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 76.6% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $102.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

