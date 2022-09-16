Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $358.77 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

