Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Position Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,679,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113,298 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.65% of Parker-Hannifin worth $1,327,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH stock opened at $267.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.14. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.