J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,716 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 22,354 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 33,896 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,083 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 237,194 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

