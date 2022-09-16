J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 32,430 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 137.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,430 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,390,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,099,000 after acquiring an additional 267,098 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419,434 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,113 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,614,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,215,000 after purchasing an additional 161,546 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,933 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $54.40 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92.

