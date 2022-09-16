American Trust Purchases 5,097 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

American Trust grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 355.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VBR opened at $158.50 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.47 and a 200-day moving average of $164.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.