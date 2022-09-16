Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 53,331 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,331 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Envestnet worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Envestnet by 10.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Envestnet by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter worth $259,000.

Envestnet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.13 and a beta of 1.19. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity at Envestnet

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager purchased 920 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,472,703.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

