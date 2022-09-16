Verition Fund Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Stake in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 995,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.91% of CTI BioPharma worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTIC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 316.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Insider Activity at CTI BioPharma

In other news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $130,987.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,166. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $130,987.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,618,487 shares of company stock worth $46,697,961 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of CTIC opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $708.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.87. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTIC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.71.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

