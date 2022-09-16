Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 375 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

