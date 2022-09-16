American Trust Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

American Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,645 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 673,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,391 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207,553 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 140,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $57.36 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.07.

