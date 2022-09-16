American Trust Sells 66 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

American Trust trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Argus cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $622.21.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $376.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $446.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $373.93 and a 12-month high of $769.35.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.27 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

