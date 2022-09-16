Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by American Trust

American Trust increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 203.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after buying an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after buying an additional 1,292,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,067,000 after buying an additional 1,139,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $173,967,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,565,696.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,669.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,996,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,565,696.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,669.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 845,669 shares of company stock worth $96,323,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $125.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

