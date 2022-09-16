iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.76. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $112.29 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.