Park National Corp OH Trims Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,225 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SHEL shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $53.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.88. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

