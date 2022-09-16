AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,498 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

