First Financial Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.8% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $160.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.21.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.