Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 102.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 601,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,457,000 after purchasing an additional 112,281 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.56.

