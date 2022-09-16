Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 50.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 46.7% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCPL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SciPlay from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

SciPlay Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03. SciPlay Co. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.62 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About SciPlay

Get Rating

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

