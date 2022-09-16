American Trust Invests $1.71 Million in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

American Trust bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,529 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 392.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Shopify by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shopify to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

