The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Laraway Financial Inc bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 113,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,548,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.8 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $327.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.90.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

