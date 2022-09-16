USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 411 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $7,794,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,934,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $152.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.26. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.52.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

