USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $183.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.07. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.69 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

