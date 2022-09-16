American Trust Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

American Trust lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 672,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,743,000 after acquiring an additional 349,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $137.44 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

