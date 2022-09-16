Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 519.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 37,366 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,833,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $843,924,000 after acquiring an additional 139,948 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.52.

Insider Activity

Apple Price Performance

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $152.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.26. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.