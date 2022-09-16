Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by City State Bank

City State Bank lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.1% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $152.37 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.46 and a 200-day moving average of $156.26.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

