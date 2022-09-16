Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 85,191 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,191 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Raymond James lowered their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Shares of PLD opened at $116.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.08 and a 200-day moving average of $136.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

