Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,450,000 after acquiring an additional 144,480 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $885,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

