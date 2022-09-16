Amalgamated Bank Sells 7,913 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,913 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $102.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.53 and a 12 month high of $174.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average of $119.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,926,705.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,328 shares of company stock worth $8,446,157 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.