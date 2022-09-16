Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 218 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $1,732,927,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 2,783,598 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $316.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $306.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.63.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

