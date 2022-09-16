Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BSL opened at $13.15 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $17.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 11.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 20.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

