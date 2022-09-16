Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE BSL opened at $13.15 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $17.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
