Amalgamated Bank Has $15.40 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $15,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,481,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,488 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $126.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.22. The company has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.