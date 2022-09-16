SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.22–$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.00 million-$113.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.08 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCWX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SecureWorks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

SCWX stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $26.89.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $118,249.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 395,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,454.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 72,708 shares of company stock worth $796,921 in the last three months. 85.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

