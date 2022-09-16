Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman Sells 36,083 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $312.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 218.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.60. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENPH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

