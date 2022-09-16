Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 148,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,827,000 after buying an additional 27,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,336,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,214,000 after buying an additional 46,757 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,939,000 after buying an additional 108,501 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

MMC opened at $156.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

