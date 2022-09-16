Vise Technologies Inc. Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 8,046.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco stock opened at $79.66 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

