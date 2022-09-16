3,878 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Kroger by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

KR opened at $47.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

