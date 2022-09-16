The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Toro were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in Toro by 44.1% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Toro by 34.4% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 4.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 47.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Stock Performance

TTC stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $106.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $612,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $612,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,595 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,754 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

