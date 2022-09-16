Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,496,216 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 85,043 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.12% of ConocoPhillips worth $149,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,109,951,000 after buying an additional 1,146,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,761,636,000 after buying an additional 408,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after purchasing an additional 766,425 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.8 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

COP stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

