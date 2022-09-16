Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $16,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $244.78 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.65.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

