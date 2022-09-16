Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,349 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FND. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 171.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 240,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $80.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.64. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

