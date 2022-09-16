Stelac Advisory Services LLC Makes New $152,000 Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,314 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock worth $456,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,886 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock worth $328,062,000 after purchasing an additional 69,278 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after purchasing an additional 104,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

